Khargone Violence: Another video goes viral, youth directing stone pelters Published on: 18 minutes ago

Another video of Khargone violence on the day of 'Ram Navami' has gone viral. In the video, a young man named Seju is seen directing stone pelters. It is clearly visible in the video that the young man signaled before stone-pelting begins. Till now, a total of 63 FIRs, have been registered in the violence case against a total of 265 people, out of which 168 were arrested. In some videos, miscreants are seen pelting stones, and others are seen waving guns. Communal clashes had erupted in Khargone city during Ram Navami on April 10, and since then a curfew clapped in the city. However, the local administration on Saturday relaxed the curfew for nine hours at a stretch - from 8 am to 5 pm. Disclaimer: ETV Bharat does not confirm the legality of any such video, this is a viral video, which can only be confirmed by the police administration