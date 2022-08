.

Key monuments lit up in Tiranga theme Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

From Qutub Minar to Safdarjang Tomb, a large number of historical monuments and key buildings across India have been lit up in tri-colour theme, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the effort will surely strengthen the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement. Footage of some of these sites bathed resplendently in colours of India ahead of the 75th anniversary of its Independence is a sight to watch.