Expensive sweets ranging at Rs 25,000 per kg are being made in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The owner of Gwalior Sweets where these sweets are made told media persons that more than 10 lakh sweets are sold till now. Golden Pistachio Ball and Golden Pistachio Delight at Rs 25,000 per kg are the highlights of Diwali this year at the Gwalior sweet shop. These sweets have golden foil coating on top of the sweets and the usage of Nauja dry fruit and Mamra Almonds made them even more special. People are buying these sweets even amidst inflation. A special type of jewellery box is designed for these sweets. Chefs from Turkey were called in to make this dessert, using the most expensive dried fruit Nauja.