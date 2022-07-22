.

A video of flash floods after torrential rains in Bihar's Rohtas district has gone viral on social media. The video is said to be of Sugwa river flowing towards the Gupat Dham in Chenari area under the Kaimur hills. Many of the temporary shops raised by the locals were washed away by the river. A car also got trapped in the overflowing stream, somehow people present at the spot saved themselves. Hundreds of people were stranded on both sides of the river for about an hour and waited for the water level to recede. People had put up shops on the occasion of Sawan around Sitakund of Gupta Dham but the Sitakund also got flooded. The devotees captured the incident which is said to be two days old and is now getting viral.