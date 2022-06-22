.

Dogs get married in Bihar with Band, Baja, and Baraat

A dog was 'married off' to a female canine as per the Hindu tradition in Majurahan village, adjacent to Motihari city in East Champaran district in Bihar. Hundreds of guests attended the wedding function dancing to the tunes played by the band party. Kolhu, the dog, 'married' Vasanti. The dogs belong to Naresh Sahni and Savita Devi of Majurahan village. Interestingly, there was a Haldi ceremony with traditional Manglik songs. A Pandit was brought to read out the mantras to pronounce the canines 'dog and bitch'. According to Savita Devi, she had kept some vows for her children, which were completed. That is why the people of his family got Kolhu and Vasanti married.