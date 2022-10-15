.

A video of police personnel beating Scooty-borne youths with lathi and pushing the Scooty has come to the fore in Jamui. It is clearly visible in the video that a policeman ran behind the Scooty and hit the pillion rider with a lathi, while the other policeman threw himself on the Scooty in an attempt to stop it, hurting the riders in the process. The Scooty rider had suffered minor injuries due to falling. When asked about their conduct, the policemen slyly left. On the instructions of District Magistrate Avaneesh Kumar Singh, Jamui SP Dr Shaurya Suman and Jamui Transport Officer Kumar Anuj, the police force has been deployed on the streets to keep a check on safety guidelines being followed while riding. They were asked to create awareness of traffic safety, but with this incident, their conduct has come under the scanner. Kumar Anuj when asked to comment on the incident said that there had been 145 deaths due to road accidents in the district in a year, highlighting that the basic objective is to save people. He further said that such incidents as seen in the video are exceptions. At the same time, Jamui SP Dr Shaurya Suman said that they would probe the matter and if the police officer is found at fault, then strict action will be taken.