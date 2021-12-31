.

Colorado wildfires continue as night falls Published on: 52 minutes ago



Blazes continued to burn on Thursday night in the US state of Colorado after wind-fueled wildfires broke out near the city of Denver. An estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center burned and tens of thousands of people were evacuated, officials said Thursday evening. At least one first responder and six others were injured, though Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle acknowledged there could be more injuries and deaths could be possible due to the intensity of fires that quickly swept across the region as winds gusted up to 105 mph (169 kph). The blaze spans 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers) and has engulfed parts of the area in smoky, orangish skies and sent residents scrambling to get to safety. The activity of the fires, which are burning unusually late into the winter season, will depend on how the winds behave overnight and could determine when crews are able to go in and begin assessing the damage and searching for any victims. Evacuations have been ordered for the city of Louisville, home to about 21,000 people, and Superior, which has another 13,000 residents.