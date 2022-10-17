.

"Charo marenge": Facebook live before BMW's 230 kmph fatal crash in UP Published on: 3 hours ago

Days after the horrific crash on the Purvanchal Expressway that killed four people, the video of the last moments before the accident has surfaced online. A live Facebook video from inside the car shows the BMW cruising at a speed of 230 kilometres per hour on Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal Expressway right before the fatal crash. As the video begins, one of the victims, says "charo marenge (all four of us will die)" while doing a Facebook live showing the speedometer of the luxury car. Dr Anand Prakash, a 35-year-old Professor at a private medical college in Rohtas was reportedly behind the wheel while one of his co-travelers can be heard egging him on to touch 300 km per hour saying "Kam se kam 290, pelo jitna pel sakta hai" (At least touch 290 and accelerate as fast as you can). The impact was such that all four passengers in the BMW died immediately and their body parts were strewn on the highway. The accident occurred on milestone 83km near Haliapur police station on October 14. The victims have been identified as Anand Prakash, Akhilesh Singh; Deepak Kumar, and Mukesh. All of them were in their mid-30s.