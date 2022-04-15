.

Watch: Child falls in an open manhole in Faridabad, rescued in nick of time Published on: 5 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

An incident from the industrial city of Faridabad has recently taken over social media. CCTV footage of a child falling into an open manhole is going viral. The incident took place in the NIT-5 colony in Faridabad. A 5-yr-old kid walking on an empty road during daytime fell into the open manhole. He was, however, fortunately, rescued immediately by a motorist who was passing by. Open sewer holes have been a cause of concern for the people in Faridabad for a while now and what is even more worrisome is that several to date have succumbed after falling in these sewer holes, but the authorities seem to have turned a blind eye.