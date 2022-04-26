.

Coimbatore: Two men in their 20s were killed as the two-wheeler they were riding in rammed into a wall near Annur on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as M. Krishnasamy (21), who hailed from Kurinjipadi in Cuddalore district, and Sreeith (25) from Annur. According to police, as Krishnasamy rode the two-wheeler negligently, he lost control of the motorcycle and rammed into the compound wall of a public toilet at high-speed. Both the rider and the pillion died on the spot.