Watch: Bear strolling past midnight in Ranthambore National Park Published on: 16 minutes ago



Ranthambore National Park and Tiger Reserve are witnessing an unending cycle of wild animals escaping forests and entering residential areas. Yet again, at 1 o'clock at night, a bear was seen wandering in the Ranthambore resort area. It strolled there for about 20-25 minutes and fearing it would attack, none of the staff dared to step out. However, after a good walk in a new environment, it went back to the forest itself.