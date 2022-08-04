.

Baba Ramdev stokes controversy as he raises questions on medical science

Haridwar: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has once again given a controversial statement in the ongoing herb program at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. A video has surfaced in which he has once again targeted medical science, citing US President Joe Biden. Baba Ramdev has described the corona vaccine as a failure of medical science. In the clip, Baba Ramdev said that America's President Joe Biden also took double vaccine doses of the corona, and even after applying the booster dose, he suffered from Covid-19. Targeting medical science, Baba Ramdev said, "whoever says we are the emperors of the world are showing their failure." Swami Ramdev said that the world will again return to the herb. He added that crores of people have given place to Tulsi, Aloe Vera, and Giloy in their home garden, which is providing them health and prosperity. The world will return to herbs. If you do research on Giloy and make medicines, then India can become a big economy in the world.