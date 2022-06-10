.

Assam: Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in Guwahati Published on: 31 minutes ago

Guwahati: Normal life has been disrupted due to severe waterlogging in several parts of Guwahati in Assam amidst heavy rainfall in the city on Thursday. Many roads in different parts of the city including Jorabat, National Highway (NH) 37 witnessed waterlogging followed by incessant rain. The daily commute became strenuous for students, office-goers and others as they have to face knee-high water. Traffic movement has also been affected due to severe waterlogging. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘Red Alert’ for Assam as the situation is likely to continue.