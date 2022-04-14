.

Alia-Ranbir's first public appearance after getting hitched

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on Thursday at the latter's Bandra apartment with just family and close friends in attendance. The couple matched the color of their wedding outfits, styled by Bollywood's go-to wedding designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Ranbir wore an embroidered silk sherwani with Sabyasachi uncut diamond buttons, a silk organza Safa and a shawl with Zari Marori embroidery. The Killangi by Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery featured uncut diamonds, emeralds, pearls, and a multistrand pearl necklace. The couple arrived for the much-promised photo op at around 7.40 pm, walking hand-in-hand to the beats of drums and greeting the media and fans with folded hands. As they posed for pictures, Ranbir lifted Alia in his arms and walked back to the building as fans broke into cheerful applause.