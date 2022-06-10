.

Published on: 2 hours ago

Three armed miscreants carried out the robbery of Rs 10 lakhs in the Moradabad Road branch of Punjab National Bank located in Kashipur, Uttarakhand on Thursday. They held the bank employee at a point-blank range and looted the cash. After robbing, the three miscreants fled from the spot. Senior Superintendent of Police(SSP) Manjunath TC said that at 3:57 pm three armed miscreants robbed the PNB bank. They looted all the money kept at the cash counter and after that, all three of them ran away. The siren of the bank did not sound at the time of the incident and the quality of the CCTV footage was not satisfactory. Different police teams have been formed to investigate the incident, he added.