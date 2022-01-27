.

Watch: Indian Army patrols in heavy snow at higher altitude in Poonch



In the high altitude in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army personnel were seen patrolling in knee-deep snow. In the times when we prefer cozying up in a warm blanket, India's bravehearts guard the country, regardless of the harsh weather conditions. They crossed the snow-covered mountains while carrying weapons and other necessary equipment. The video is from Jan 26, when the whole nation was celebrating Republic Day. Here are the heroes we must salute everyday.