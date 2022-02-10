.

Punjab CM Channi relishes food at Dhaba with his supporters, well-wishers Published on: 1 hours ago



Ludhiana: Congress candidate and party's chief minister-face, Charanjit Singh Channi, during a campaign trail, had stopover at a Dhaba (an eatery) in Sahnewal Town in Ludhiana district of Punjab, to take dinner on Wednesday late night. People at the roadside food joint, warmly greeted the Punjab CM, sung songs, clicked selfies with him and shouted slogans in favor of Congress party and Charanjit Singh Channi. He also shook hands with people and enquired about them. In the video, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi along with his supporters and well-wishers was seen relishing the food.