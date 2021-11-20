.

Incessant rains flood Temple Town Tirupati



Tirupati (AP): Heavy rains caused landslides on both passes of Tirumala, which led to the TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) having closed down two ghats for two days on the orders of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy as the situation was dangerous, said a TTD official. As a result, hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the Kapilathirtha-Tirumala bypass road. The Tirumala Ghat Road is being patrolled by TTD EO, Jawahar Reddy. TTD has also informed the devotees to avoid visiting Tirumala for some time as the situation is quite dangerous. A biker trying to cross a bridge can be seen being swept away due to the strong flow of water, while several animals were also washed away.