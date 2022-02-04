.

Watch: Pratik Sehajpal opens up on #PraNiSha bond, losing BB15 trophy to Tejasswi Prakash Published on: 40 minutes ago



Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal, the first runner-up of the show, is over-the-moon with the love that he is receiving even though he lost the trophy to Tejasswi Prakash. When asked about the same, Pratik said "bigger and better things are coming" his way. He also said that his friendship with Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat is a bond that he will cherish for life.