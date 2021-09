.

Spotted: Kareena returns from Maldives vacay with Saif, Taimur and Jeh Published on: 1 hours ago



Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan returned from their beach vacation with their kids Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. Paps clicked them at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. The Khan family went to the Maldives to celebrate Kareena’s 41st birthday.