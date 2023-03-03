Jamshedpur (Jharkhand): The Tata Group is celebrating the 184th birth anniversary of its founder Jamsetji Nusserwanj Tata on Friday. Tata Group employees paid homage to its founder on his birth anniversary at Jubilee Park in Bishtupur where it was illuminated with colourful lights. Noel N Tata, the Vice-Chairman of Tata Steel, was present during the celebrations.

This display of lights was witnessed by TV Narendran, CEO and Managing director of Tata Steel Ruchi Narendran and senior officials of the company graced the occasion on Thursday. Later, the Tata Group officials paid their tributes to Jamsetji Tata by offering flowers to his statue. Speaking to the media, Noel N Tata said, "I am very pleased to be here today on Founder's Day. Jamshedpur and Tata Steel are both an integral part of the history of the Tata Group. I have been visiting Jamshedpur ever since I was 10 years old. I am delighted to be here."

Jamsetji Tata's contribution to the Indian industrial sector is significant and he is hence known as the father of Indian industry. His date of birth is observed as Founder's Day within the Tata Group. Born on March 3, 1839, JN Tata is regarded as the 'Father of Indian Industry' as his vision inspired to set the foundation for technical education and inspired steel and power industries in India. On March 2, Noel N Tata inaugurated projects in the presence of TV Narendran. He inaugurated the illumination at the JN Tata's statue in Jubilee Park. He also opened Jamshedpur Nature Trail, Covid Warrior Park and Agni structure.