Patna: Politicians ride bicycles mostly for election campaigning. But on Wednesday Forest Environment and Climate Change Minister of Bihar Tej Pratap Yadav reached his office at Aranya Bhawan riding a bicycle because of a dream.

While it may sound a bit strange to others, for Tej it was his response to the advice of late Samajwadi Party supremo and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav who appeared in his dream and explained to him the importance of conserving the environment.

Speaking to media persons, Tej said that in his dream, he cycled to Vrindavan and stopped by Singh's village called Saifai village and discussed politics with him. During their conversation in the dream, Singh also known as 'Netaji' in Uttar Pradesh asked Tej Pratap to save the environment by promoting bicycles.

"I have done what Netaji had asked me in my dream. We will also appeal to our ministers to use cycles to come to office. We are also appealing to people that if they want to save the environment, only cycles can help to keep the environment safe," said Tej Pratap Yadav.

Meanwhile, Tej's younger brother and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, was in Bihar's Jehanabad to attend a programme, said that he is in no hurry to be the CM of the state. He said that his father, Lalu Yadav desires Tejashwi to be the next CM.

"Every father wants their children to be successful and what is wrong with that?" he said. He also said that he believes in the grand alliance under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar adding that he plays his role in the alliance.