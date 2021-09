.

A small film crew is preparing to blast off into space to make a movie based on a doctor who is sent to space to perform urgent surgery on an astronaut. The actress and director have spent three months training for life onboard the International Space Station. The crew will spend 12 days flying above Earth to make the feature-length production. Anton Shkapleov will be the only astronaut along with the team.