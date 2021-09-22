.

Taliban, Kabul residents seek normalcy at city zoo Published on: 2 hours ago



Twenty years after the fall of their regime in 2001, the Taliban, back in power in Afghanistan, are encountering a new and far more advanced nation with paved roads, tall buildings, and various attractions -- including a zoo. Armed with their rifles, Taliban members gather around the cages housing lions, monkeys and other animals in Kabul Zoo. In another cage, a wandering leopard is a target of attraction for many fighters. The Taliban, who largely hail from Afghanistan's conservative countryside, had signalled signs of moderation in the early days of their rule. They have tried to present a new image, promising amnesty to former opponents and saying they would form an inclusive government. Many Afghans don’t trust those promises, fearing the Taliban will quickly resort to the brutal tactics of their 1996-2001 rule, including barring girls and women from schools and jobs.