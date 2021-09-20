.

Published on: 15 hours ago

A video circulating on social media shows some members of the election commission at polling station no. 803 in St Petersburg breaking a ballot box and throwing ballots around making voting results invalid, and seen by observers as a provocation. An independent candidate for St Petersburg legislature Dmitry Lysov was detained while trying to get into a room where vote counting was taking place. Clashes between his team and election commission members reportedly took place.