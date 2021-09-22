.

Focus on those left behind after Kabul evacuations Published on: 17 hours ago



In the wake of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan many people who fear for their lives are still attempting to flee the country. Only Qatar and Pakistan continue to operate evacuation flights, but those are made difficult by the Taliban who examine flight lists and every name on them, and a lack of immigration officials to carry out vital checks. Those with foreign and British passports are still attempting to leave the country, despite the U.K. and other countries have ended their evacuation flights. Speaking to U.K. broadcaster Sky, many have expressed frustration and fear at their situation.