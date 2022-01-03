.

Watch: A ride on Mumbai's first state-of-the-art high speed water taxi Published on: 3 hours ago



Mumbaikars get their first state-of-the-art high-speed water taxi as a New Year Gift. Firstly, the taxi service will be available from Mumbai to Belapur reducing the time and distance to half. The government is working on various routes from DCT to Nerul, Belapur, Vashi, Airoli, Rewas, Karanja, Dharamtar, Kanhoji Angre Island, and Thane. Another route is from ICT to Elephanta Island, which is a tourist spot and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The boat has a seating capacity of 50 passengers and can attain a max speed of 45 km per hour.