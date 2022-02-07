.

UP poll ripples in US: BJP supporters organise car rally in California



The campaign for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 has reached California, the USA with many of the pro-BJP NRIs showing their support to the saffron party by raising flags and placards. A car rally was organized in the support of BJP candidate, DK Bhardwaj on Sunday. Bhardwaj is contesting from the Sahaswan assembly seat in the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh. During the car rally, the NRI supporters also sang the song getting popular in the UP election campaign: "Jo Ram ko laaye hain, hum unko laayenge (We will bring those who have brought Ram)..." Reacting to it, Bhardwaj said, " The people who are supporting us in California are my fans. They want that BJP should come to power in Uttar Pradesh once again".