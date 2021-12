.

Leopard attacks student in Aligarh college Published on: 3 hours ago



A leopard entered Chaudhury Nihal Singh Inter-College at Chharra area in Aligarh on Wednesday morning. Lakhiraj, a student was attacked by the leopard while he was entering the school's premises. He sustained injuries on his back. He has been sent to the government hospital for treatment. Hundreds gathered at the site of the incident out of excitement.