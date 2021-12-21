.

Congress tweets 'Daru + UP + Yogi = Durupayogi' with a video mocking BJP Published on: 1 hours ago |

Updated on: 22 minutes ago

Ahead of the 2022 UP assembly elections when political campaigns and rallies are in full swing, a video defaming the BJP is going viral on social media. In the video, a man wearing a BJP gamchha and cap can be seen distributing liquor pegs among the people. Congress has taken a jibe at BJP by sharing the video via its Twitter handle. While sharing the video, UP Congress wrote, 'Daru + UP + Yogi = Durupayogi' which means 'Useless' in Hindi. Thousands of people have seen this video within about an hour. The video is fiercely viral on the internet but there has been no response from the BJP or any party leader so far.