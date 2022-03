.

West Bengal BJP leaders hold protest against Birbhum violence Published on: 49 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

The leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out a protest rally in Kolkata here against Birbhum violence and the 'worsening law and order situation in the state'. At least 10 persons were charred to death in the violence that allegedly broke out after the murder of a deputy Panchayat Pradhan at Baguti village in West Bengal's Birbhum district.