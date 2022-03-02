.

Jharkhand Minister wins over people with random act of humanity

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta, amid the ongoing assembly election campaigns, won over the people of state with a random act of humanity. While on his way to the Jharkhand Assembly session in his home district, Gupta got down to personally help three men injured in an accident on Wednesday morning in the Dulmi valley of the Chowka police station area. After seeing the injured, he didn't just get information about the whole matter, but also made sure that the injured were sent to the hospital in time. The Minister also directed the patrol team of the local police station to register a case in this regard and take necessary action. He asked for the names and addresses of the victims to be immediately identified and their family members to be informed about the accident. The minister left for Ranchi only after ensuring that the victims were sent to the hospital.