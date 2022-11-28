.

Pro-Kejriwal slogans at PM Modi Surat road show irk BJP

A group of people shouted pro-Kejriwal slogans during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Surat on Sunday evening. PM Modi was here for a mega show ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections scheduled for the coming month. The incident took place at Bapa Sitaram Chowk at Yogi Chowk when PM Modi was heading from the Surat airport to the Gopin Farm hall. The roadshow was about 31 kilometres long, one of the biggest so far attended by the Prime Minister. The BJP has for long enjoyed power in Gujarat, but this time with AAP's entry, the election has become triangular in some seats. The BJP and AAP have emerged as arch-rivals here. Surat, the 'diamond city' will vote in the first phase on December 1.