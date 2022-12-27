.

Indian origin UK businessman donates diamond crown to Shirdi temple

A diamond-studded gold crown was donated to the Shirdi Sai Baba temple, Shirdi, Maharashtra. A UK-based businessman presented the crown. Priced at Rs 28 lakhs, the crown weighs around 368 grams. Kanari Subari Patel, a businessman based in England, handed over the ornament to the members of the Saibaba Trust. Earlier, silver crowns used to be donated to the temple, followed by gold crowns. Now devotees are offering diamond crowns to the Shirdi temple. This crown is decorated with precious gems and diamonds.