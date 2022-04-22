.

Nashik: Setting an example of communal harmony and brotherhood, Nashik Church opened its gates for Muslims to offer Namaz during the holy month of Ramzan. Muslims also organised an Iftar party at the church. “We sought the opinion of all religious leaders for Iftar party and namaz at the Holy Cross Church. They happily accepted our invitation. Father of the church suggested that we arrange Iftar party here at the church. He also offered namaz with us,” said Ajmal Khan.