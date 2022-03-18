.

The festival of colors is celebrated with great splendor in Mathura, the city of Lord Krishna. Devotees arrive here every year to catch a glimpse of these festivities. The whole city is drenched in colorful gulal and splashes of watercolor, changing the color of the city. Devotees rush to the world-famous Banke Bihari temple of Vrindavan. At the same time, cultural programs are being organized at the festival of Holi in Barsana and Govardhan. Holi in Braj starts from the day of Basant Panchami. While the festival of colors is celebrated for two days in most parts of India, it is a nine days festival in the Braj area of UP. Special celebrations are held in Vrindavan, Mathura, Barsana, Nandgaon, Govardhan, and Gokul. On the eve of the Holi 'Holika Dahan' is being performed which marks the victory of good over evil.