Watch: When Raju Srivastava revealed how Gajodhar Bhaiyya helped him create his own identity Published on: 3 hours ago

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastav, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 58, was a reputed name in the entertainment industry and known for his comical quips on various aspects of Indian life. In a throwback conversation with ETV, Raju talked about his journey and how his character Gajodhar Bhaiyya helped him create his own identity other than that of Jr Amitabh Bachchan.