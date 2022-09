.

Watch: Govinda opens up about his son Yashvardhan's Bollywood Debut Published on: 8 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

There's a new star kid on the block and it's none other than superstar Govinda's son, Yashvardhan. At a recent event in Mumbai, when Govinda was asked about his son's debut, he did not clearly stated that Yashvardhan is eying for acting carrier. Govinda, however, said that he always prays for his kid's success.