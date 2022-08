.

Poonam Pandey slays in embellished gown at award gala - video Published on: 1 hours ago

Actor Poonam Pandey recently attended an award gala donning a beautiful embellished gown. The actor looked gorgeous in designer Saisha Shinde's creation as she walked the walked the red carpet oozing oomph. For unversed, Saisha and Poonam were co-contestants on the Kangana Ranaut hosted captive reality show Lock Upp.