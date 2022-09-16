.

Aryan Khan accepts hand kiss and rose from fans with salaam, video breaks the internet Published on: 1 hours ago

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. Aryan enjoys a massive fan following. On Thursday, Aryan was spotted at the airport as he returned to Mumbai. And when he stepped out of the airport, several fans crowded him to click pictures with him. A fan even gave Aryan red rose which he accepted with a salaam. Aryan obliged the request of some of his young fans and clicked photos with them. One of his fans got emotional after seeing him and kissed Aryan's hand.