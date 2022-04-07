.

Watch: TN boy plays 'Free Fire' while unconscious after being diagnosed with dementia

Tirunelveli: An incident, in which a boy, who was constantly playing games on a smartphone diagnosed with dementia, has caused great fear among parents. A 17-year-old schoolboy was admitted to the Tirunelveli District Government Medical College Hospital at midnight on April 4 for treatment. In an unconscious state, the boy was then seen waving his hands, resembling him playing a game. A video of this has been shared on social media, causing shock and controversy. Initial information revealed that the victim was a schoolboy from Nanguneri and had been suffering from mental illness as a result of constantly playing Free Fire, a popular online Battle Royale title, on his cell phone. Meanwhile, there have been calls for the government to take action to prevent students from becoming addicted to smartphone games.