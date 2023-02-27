Tips to get rid of Holi colours post-celebration
Hyderabad: Holi is a festival of colours and joy, and is celebrated with fervour all around the country. Celebrating Holi etches a lot of pleasant memories on our minds, but it also leaves us with the brunt of roaming around, with our faces and body parts covered in colours that we failed to remove even after rigorous scrubbing.
It's hard to find peace until you get rid of the colours of Holi from your skin, nails, and hair. Sometimes people spend hours in the shower to remove these colours or resort to harsh remedies to get rid of them. Here are some tips which will help you get rid of those stubborn colours easily:
- Apply coconut oil on your face and massage for a few minutes before using a face wash. The oil helps with loosening the pigment grains from your skin, therefore, cleaning your face much better after using a face wash.
- Mix wheat flour with coconut oil to make a paste and apply it on your face while massaging and leave it on for a few minutes before washing it away with a cleanser to clean your face thoroughly.
- Holi colours can make your nails dry, so soak your nails in cold water to rehydrate them.
- After playing Holi, the nail colour changes to a yellowish hue. Soak your nails in lemon juice for 10 minutes to bring them back to their natural state.
- Apply a coat of clear nail polish and dip your nails in warm water, then add a few drops of almond oil to slowly remove the colour along with the coat of nail polish from your nails.
- Apply a coat of dark nail polish before going out to play Holi. The dark nail polish prevents the colour from sticking to your nails.