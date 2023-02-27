Remedies for 'Dry Lips' during summer
Hyderabad: Many of us have experienced dry lips due to the cold weather and humidity in the winter, but in some people, this problem can also be seen during summer! Experts reveal that there are several reasons apart from the weather for this condition, and help us to take precautions to avoid chapped lips during summer.
According to experts, it is natural for the body to become dehydrated due to extensive heat in summer. Also, lack of enough water consumption affects our health and our skin. As a result, we notice people with chapped lips during summer, but in some people, this problem is more severe.
Exposure to the constant sun, especially the ultraviolet rays, can also dry out the lips and make them look thick and sticky! Experts suggest that constant use of poor-quality lip balm also causes dry lips, due to the harmful chemicals used in their manufacturing. Some people have the habit of licking their lips, thinking it moisturises them, when in fact it further dries the lips. Continuing this habit for a long time can also cause yeast infection of the lips.
- The first line of defence to save your lips from chaffing is to keep your body's water percentage in control while resisting the sun's heat. Drinking lots of water and eating fruits and vegetables with high water content ensures that your body does not dehydrate easily.
- Instead of using poor-quality lip balms and other chemical-induced products, you can turn to your kitchen for remedies that can soften your lips. You can also use Jojoba Oil, Shea Butter, etc on the lips at regular intervals and massage them for a while.
- According to experts, a lack of Vitamin B in the food we consume can also dry cause dry lips. They suggest including eggs, meat, liver, green vegetables, fish, milk, cheese, etc in your diet, which are rich in Vitamin B.
- Excessive Vitamin intake can also cause dry lips in people, especially Vitamin A in excess can cause severe damage to the liver and have negative effects on the skin. Instead of taking vitamin supplements, people should switch to milk, curd, carrot, lettuce, sweet potatoes, mangoes, sapota/Chikoo, apricots, etc., which are naturally rich in Vitamin A.
- Remedies such as boiling a teaspoon of cumin seeds in a cup of water, letting it cool down and drinking it after straining can gradually provide relief from chapped lips.
- Humidity during summer is also one of the reasons for dry lips. Humidity is high in smaller rooms which lack circulation of air and light. Installing a humidifier in windows and places which lack proper ventilation, also reduces dehydration in your body.
- Applying aloe vera pulp, coconut oil, cucumber pulp and a honey-sugar scrub on the lips and massaging for a while before cleaning it also moisturises the lips.