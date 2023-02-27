Hyderabad: Many of us have experienced dry lips due to the cold weather and humidity in the winter, but in some people, this problem can also be seen during summer! Experts reveal that there are several reasons apart from the weather for this condition, and help us to take precautions to avoid chapped lips during summer.

According to experts, it is natural for the body to become dehydrated due to extensive heat in summer. Also, lack of enough water consumption affects our health and our skin. As a result, we notice people with chapped lips during summer, but in some people, this problem is more severe.

Exposure to the constant sun, especially the ultraviolet rays, can also dry out the lips and make them look thick and sticky! Experts suggest that constant use of poor-quality lip balm also causes dry lips, due to the harmful chemicals used in their manufacturing. Some people have the habit of licking their lips, thinking it moisturises them, when in fact it further dries the lips. Continuing this habit for a long time can also cause yeast infection of the lips.