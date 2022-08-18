Our body functions like a machine. Carbohydrates, proteins, and fats must be provided in the form of food for it to work continuously. But besides these, the Six Flavours are very good for our health too. Ayurveda says that it is very good to have these six flavours in your daily diet. The health benefits of these flavours are invaluable. Ayurvedic physician Dr. Gayathridevi explained their incredible benefits:

Sweet: Health remains very good if you eat sweet things that are provided by nature. Sweet foods like sugarcane, jaggery, rice, pulses, and beet curries should be a part of the diet. Consuming these will satisfy the mind. It helps a lot in the growth of children. Every cell grows healthy.

Sour: It is essential for our health. But, don't eat sour to the extent, like eating sweet things. It increases appetite and digestion, and prevents constipation. It prevents dehydration and facilitates smooth passage of urine.

Also read: Vinegar is a solution to many problems if taken daily

Salty: Salt is very important as it improves appetite and digestion. It prevents gas in the stomach. Too much salt can also cause wrinkles on the skin, whitening of hair, hair fall and damage to the kidneys.

Hot: It helps the body to function properly. It helps with weight management. It stops blood clotting and blockages in blood vessels of the heart.

Bitter: It stops excessive diarrhea and bleeding. It prevents excessive sweating and removes impurities from the blood.

Nutty: It is supposed to be consumed in very little amounts. It prevents diarrhea. It prevents blood from thinning. It prevents heavy menstrual bleeding in women. It provides vitamin C to the body.