Hyderabad: Anti-Obesity Day is observed on November 26th every year. The main objective of observing this day is to raise awareness among people about obesity and the diseases associated with it and how it is a public health hazard.

Indian wellness brand VLCC started observing Anti Obesity Day on November 26th in 2001 as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Activity, but later it was tied up with the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) in 2012. According to WHO, at least 2.8 million adults die every year due to being overweight and obese.

Some people gain too much weight in a very short period and this leads to various diseases in the body. Let's learn about the diseases that can be caused due to obesity in our bodies:

Coronary Artery Disease: In most cases, obesity is the main cause of Ischemic stroke and coronary artery disease. Fat and cholesterol start to build up inside the arteries in this condition, which increases the risk of stroke. According to health experts, obesity increases the risk of blood pressure, cholesterol and heart diseases.

Type 2 Diabetes: Most people with type 2 diabetes are overweight or obese. According to experts, weight loss, a balanced diet, adequate sleep and exercise reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Gallbladder Disease: According to health experts, obese people are more likely to develop gallbladder disease or stones. It is difficult to lose in this condition, which increases the risk of gallstones.

Osteoarthritis: Osteoarthritis affects the knees, hips or back. Obesity puts extra pressure on the joints, causing the bones to become flexible. Weight loss can reduce pressure on the knees, hips and lower back and prevent the occurrence of osteoarthritis.

Sleep Apnea: A disease directly associated with obesity, this causes loud snoring and prevents people from proper breathing while sleeping. Sleep apnea increases the risk of heart disease and stroke due to inadequate rest and exhaustion.

Obesity also increases heart rate and liver problems. According to experts, obese people are also at increased risk of certain types of cancer. Obesity is also one of the causes of infertility among people.