Apart from having a soothing fragrance, jasmine also has several properties that benefit health. Its oil is highly beneficial for skin, hair and overall health. Commonly known as ‘Chameli’ in India, it is used in aromatherapy to provide relief from certain mental issues such as stress and is also used to cure insomnia. In Ayurveda too, besides the oil, the flowers, leaves and roots of jasmine are used to treat various health issues.

How does it benefit our hair?

Essential oils expert and CEO of Ame Organics Ltd. explains that elements like carbohydrates, flavonoids, tannins and phenolic compounds, glycosides and saponins are found in jasmine oil. It provides natural moisture to the hair as well as strengthens them, thereby reducing the problem of breakage and fall. Apart from this, antibacterial properties are found in it, which helps provide relief from bacterial infections on the scalp. A head massage with jasmine oil can be beneficial in the following ways:

Jasmine oil helps preserve the natural moisture of the hair, thereby reducing the dryness, keeping them detangled and making them lustrous.

Jasmine hair pack also provides relief from the problem of hair breakage.

A head massage with jasmine oil increases blood circulation, and provides proper nutrition to the hair and scalp, hence, making the hair stronger from the roots.

Due to its antibacterial and antifungal properties, jasmine oil is very effective in case of dandruff and other scalp infections.

Jasmine oil helps lessen the effect of dust, dirt and pollution and helps reverse the damage caused by them to a great extent. Also, since it adds natural moisture to the hair, it acts as a conditioner as well.

It is also useful in the case of lice in hair. The benzyl alcohol present in the oil helps eliminate the lice.

Nandita explains that since it has a pungent smell, many people shy away from applying it to their hair. In this case, jasmine oil can be mixed with any other oil such as coconut, olive or jojoba.

How does it benefit our skin?

Our expert informs that vitamin E is also found in abundance in jasmine oil, along with anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. Therefore, along with providing natural moisture to the skin, jasmine oil provides relief from problems such as acne and rashes. It also reduces the signs of premature aging on the skin. Its regular use as an essential oil helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles. It can also help lighten acne marks, marks left by wounds and stretch marks.

Benefits of jasmine oil in Ayurveda

Dr. Rajesh Sharma, an Ayurvedic physician based in Bhopal mentions that not only its flowers but its leaves as well as roots are used for medicinal purposes in Ayurveda. Medicines made out of jasmine are used to treat stomach worms, acidity, nose bleeding, oral problems, dental problems, mouth ulcers and bad breath, headache, migraine, cough – phlegm, fever, cataract, swelling, vata dosha and stomach ache.

Since it has antiseptic properties, jasmine oil can be applied on wounds, for a quicker healing. It is also very beneficial to treat insomnia and other related problems such as stress, depression, fatigue and weakness.

