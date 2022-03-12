Even when the baby is dependent on the mother’s milk, there is a possibility that the milk residues remain on the gums and tongue, due to which, bacteria can build up in the mouth and later enter the stomach through the digestive tract. This is why maintaining the oral health of newborn babies is also important.

Cleaning with a finger and cotton cloth

Dr. Aparna Sen, a Pediatric Dentist at Smile Clinic in Delhi says that maintaining the oral health of babies from a very young age is important. But, the way of cleaning depends on the kid’s age. For newborn babies, who do not have teeth yet or are teething, instead of using toothpaste and a brush, soft cotton cloth can be used. Wrap the cotton cloth on one of your fingers and very gently clean the gums and tongue of the baby. This way, along with cleaning, the baby’s gums will also be massaged.

Dr. Aparna mentions that most babies after about 4 months begin to put their fingers in their mouth or try to chew on anything that fascinated them. This increases their risk of germs entering the mouth, which can further reach the stomach and cause other health issues. Therefore, not only after feeding, you may clean the baby’s mouth once or twice more throughout the day.

Gum massage provides relief in gum pain

Our expert informs that usually after 4-6 months, the baby starts teething, i.e teeth begin to erupt from the baby’s gums. This is usually troublesome for the toddler since it can be painful, as the gums swell and a baby may have a fever or an upset stomach. Therefore, gently massaging the gums can help provide relief from the pain to a great extent. At the same time, after 6 months when the baby’s diet is not just restricted to mother’s milk, massaging the gums can also help in removing the food residues from his/her mouth.

Gradually, kids can also be taught to rinse their mouths. As the teeth begin to erupt, cleaning them is also crucial. Additionally, medicines containing calcium and vitamin D, specially formulated for kids can also be given during the teething process. You can consult your doctor to know more about it.

For children 2 years and above

Dr. Aparna says that as the baby grows up and more teeth erupt, pea-sized fluoride toothpaste on a soft baby toothbrush can be used for cleaning purpose. However, be careful that the baby does not swallow the paste. Specially formulated toothpaste for babies is available, which can be used. Speak to your doctor once to know more about the correct choice of toothpaste. After brushing, the mouth should be rinsed properly.

She stresses that the habit of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene should be incorporated in children as soon as they start understanding things. Teach them the importance of brushing their teeth twice a day. Good oral hygiene will also keep them away from cavities, gum problems and many other infections and diseases. Inculcating such habits in children will help them lead a healthy life ahead.

Also Read: Antibiotics after birth affect gut microbes of babies: Study