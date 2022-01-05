Many people do not pay much attention to their oral hygiene and unknowingly adopt habits that can negatively affect their oral health and further lead to diseases in their teeth and gums. Pune-based Orthodontist Dr. Vishakha Nayak says that although the lack of oral hygiene is the major cause of dental problems, other bad habits and carelessness too can be considered responsible. Here are a few habits she points out, which must be changed immediately.

Using Toothpick For Cleaning Teeth

Dr. Vishakha says that many people use toothpicks or other sharp pointed objects to clean teeth, remove the debris or remove the food stuck between teeth, which is not right. This habit can cause diseases and problems in the teeth and gums and repeated use of toothpicks can also weaken the roots of the teeth.

Besides this, while using a toothpick, it can get stuck between the teeth and break. This can damage the teeth and gum tissues, injure the gums and lead to bleeding. Also, if you use the same toothpick more than once, the dirt in it can lead to bacterial growth.

Prolonged use of toothpicks can increase the gap between the teeth and increase the risk of cavity formation. It can also damage the enamel layer of the teeth.

Sleeping With Mouth Open

The habit of sleeping with the mouth open is an invitation to several oral infections. Dr. Vishakha informs that this can cause the problem of dry mouth. She explains that the saliva in the mouth, which maintains the moisture, helps in protecting from the bacteria. But, lack of moisture in the mouth can cause problems like cavities, tooth infections and bad breath. Apart from this, sleeping with the mouth open also increases the risk of a throat infection.

Not Brushing Teeth Properly

Our expert explains that not brushing the teeth properly can lead to the accumulation of fermented carbohydrate bacteria, which begins producing Streptococcus mutans acid in the teeth, further causing damage to the tooth enamel.

Apart from this, not brushing the teeth properly results in plaque formation, which can cause cavities and hence, the gums and teeth begin to become weak. All this can lead to gingivitis and periodontitis.

Using The Same Brush For A Long Time

Most people have the habit of using the same toothbrush for months, even if the brush is damaged. Dr. Vishakha says that using a worn-out brush can hurt your teeth and gums and can cause bacterial growth in the mouth. Ideally, people must change their toothbrushes after every three months.

Besides this, if a person is ill, he/she should change the brush as soon as they recover, to avoid getting sick again. Also, keep the toothbrush of the ill person away from those of others.

Apart from all the habits mentioned above, our expert says that there are many other dietary and lifestyle habits like consuming caffeine, sweets, smoking, chewing tobacco, etc. that can negatively affect oral health. Therefore, it is important to get rid of them before the condition worsens. Also, if you experience even a slight people related to gums and teeth, consult a dentist immediately, since it can affect the overall health.

