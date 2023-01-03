Hyderabad: For our skin to look healthy, our body and mind need to be healthy. There are many factors that directly and indirectly affect the health and condition of our skin. Experts reveal the reasons that can affect our skin's health and how to avoid them. Experts believe that beauty is not just limited to the facial features of a person, but people with healthy, disease-free and glowing skin are also generally considered beautiful. The effects of many problems occurring in our body, be they physical or mental, can be directly seen on our skin.

Dr Asha Saklani, a dermatologist from Uttarakhand, tells that adopting a healthy lifestyle and diet, taking proper care of the skin and following the right skincare regime are very helpful in maintaining the health and glow of our skin. But indiscipline and an imbalanced lifestyle and diet, lack of proper skincare, and sometimes choosing products without knowledge which can cause allergies or any other problem on the skin can cause skin diseases. Below are the factors that can make the skin sick:

Lack of a proper and nutritious diet: Rushel George, a dietician and nutritionist from Mumbai, says that eating nutritious, balanced and fresh foods at the right time not just keeps our skin but also all the other systems of our body healthy. She explains that traditionally our Indian plate and the classification of food for breakfast, lunch and dinner has been done in such a way that if it is followed properly then a person of any age does not need to take additional nutrition supplements separately.

But due to an imbalance in the diet, not just the amount of nutrition required for the body becomes unbalanced, it also affects our digestive system. An imbalance in diet or eating untimely or in uncontrollable amounts, eating at more or less frequent intervals can affect our digestion. This can also become the cause of many diseases and problems.

Nutrients obtained from diet make our body strong and keep all the internal and external organs and systems including the skin healthy. Therefore, consuming a diet containing fresh fruits, vegetables, pulses and grains at the right time every day will not just keep diseases at bay, but will also keep the skin and hair naturally healthy, glowing and shiny. Along with this, to maintain overall health, especially healthy skin, it is very important to drink plenty of water every day.

A Sedentary Lifestyle: Meenu Verma, a Yoga Trainer from Bengaluru, says that all the systems and functions of our body work in a very disciplined manner. For example, if we get at least 7-8 hours of sound sleep at night, all the systems of our body keep on repairing themselves. Due to this, their efficiency remains better. On the other hand, getting up early in the morning and exercising gives energy to our body and makes it strong. So that we can stay active throughout the day, work and stay away from different types of pain, problems and fatigue. When such discipline is followed, the person remains healthy in all ways, mental and physical, internal and external.

Also read: 5 yoga asanas to calm your overworked brain

On the other hand, by doing regular exercise or yoga and living an active lifestyle, our muscles stay strong and well-built, and our skin remains tight, which makes us look attractive to the normal eye. And when the body is healthy from the inside, the skin also remains healthy and glowing. At the same time, by following such a lifestyle, our mental health is also better and we feel happier and more satisfied, which reflects on our skin.

Disturbances in Skincare Routine: Dr Asha Saklani explains, that to keep the skin healthy it is very important to adopt the right skincare routine according to the season and requirements. A skincare routine means taking care of it as needed at the time. People, especially women, talk about taking care of their skin regularly but most of them do not know how to do it properly, like at what intervals the skin needs exfoliation, how many times a week a face pack should be used, and how many times the skin should be moisturized daily etc.

Many times women just follow advertisements or sources close to them to buy products, without seeing what ingredients have been used in them and whether it will be beneficial for their skin type or not, or whether any such ingredients have been used in them, which may affect their skin. There may be an allergic effect on the skin, once they start using it. This can also cause problems like dryness, acne, freckles, patches and allergic reactions to the skin.

Dr Asha explains that it can be very beneficial to keep some things in mind to protect the skin from the effects of diseases and to keep it healthy. Some of these are as follows: