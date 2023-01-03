Hyderabad: In order to promote a holistic way of perceiving human wellbeing, every year January 3 is commemorated as International Mind-Body Wellness Day. Many ancient and indigenous healing practises, Ayurvedic medicines, Eastern philosophies, and yoga all share the idea that a healthy mind, emotions, and body are interconnected. Also, it goes without saying that constant battles with anxiety, stress, and related issues can take a toll on your overall health and well-being. So, on the occasion of International Mind-Body Wellness Day, here are 5 yoga asanas that can help you calm down your mind.

Anulom Vilom:

Anulom Vilom

It's a specific type of pranayama, or controlled breathing, in yoga. It involves holding one nostril closed while inhaling, and then holding the other nostril closed while exhaling. The process is then reversed and repeated. Doing this can bring better balance to your nervous system and less stress response and activity over time.

Bhujangasana:

Bhujangasana

It is a reclining back-bending asana in hatha yoga. Begin by lying flat on your stomach and lift your upper body. Bhujangasana is said to help relieve stress and it strengthens your arms, shoulders, and upper back.

Balasana:

Balasana

Excellent for relieving stress and anxiety, this pose involves curling up into a ball with your knees tucked under you and your chest near the mat. Keep your arms out in front of you and rest your forehead on the mat. Stay in that position for at least 10 deep breaths.

Vriksasana:

Vriksasana

Take one foot and place it above the thigh of the supporting leg. Vriksasana is an advanced mountain pose, intended to improve the yogi's balance and concentration. It also helps in strengthening the balancing muscles of our legs.

Savasana:

Savasana

Even if you want to opt-out of every other pose, please don't miss out on this one as it simply involves laying down on your mat with your eyes closed. But from this small, deliberate movement come big changes in your stress levels. (ANI)